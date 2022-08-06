Our ambition has to be to do our best and then we’ll see, reveals Antonio Conte

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has admitted that he has high hopes for the season and believes that Spurs can challenge for the league title, even if it would be arrogant to think so. The North Londoners finished the 2021/22 season in fourth place but were 22 points behind winners Manchester City.

After starting the 2021/22 season very poorly, Tottenham reacted quickly and sacked Nuno Espirito Santo, appointing Antonio Conte as his replacement. The move worked out well for the North Londoners as the Italian worked his magic on the team and they surged up the table. But while everything wasn’t perfect, Spurs managed to finish fourth and two points over city-rivals Arsenal in the final Champions League place.

That combined with the fact that Tottenham have brought in six new faces this summer including Richarlison and Yves Bissouma has many fans hoping that Spurs can challenge for more. That is exactly what Antonio Conte believes as he admitted that while Tottenham can challenge for the league title and Champions League crown, “it would be presumptuous” to talk of that. But the Italian added that the “fans are right to be excited” for the coming season and revealed that their “ambition has to be to do our best”.

“I am a dreamer — a dreamer for sure. We need to be dreamers, because if you are a dreamer then the dream, together with the work, can bring you to reach something incredible in your life. You have to be realistic and see what is the reality. At the same time I think it is good for our fans to be excited because I think they are seeing that we are going in the right direction with a good vision; that the club is totally involved in this project, in this process,” Conte said, reported the Athletic.

“For sure, the fans are right to be excited. I am excited because I am happy and I’m living this time with joy. If after only seven months if I start to speak about winning the Premier League and Champions League, and this trophy or that trophy, it would be presumptuous and arrogant.

“But I think from my experience I feel we have started a good path and must continue to follow this path; this path needs time and patience for the team and the club to grow and grow, and then to become competitive in every season and try to fight to win something. Our ambition has to be to do our best and then we’ll see,” he added.