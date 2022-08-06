Mohamed Salah is in really good shape and he is happy to be here, claims Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that Mohamed Salah’s new contract will help the club and the forward as the pressure is off now and added that Salah has no distractions as well. The 30-year-old became the highest-paid player in the Reds’ history when he signed a three-year contract this summer.

Few expected Mohamed Salah to amount to anything after his struggles at Chelsea which is why it shocked many when Liverpool signed the forward in the summer of 2017. However, in the five years since, the 30-year-old has thrived for the Reds and has consistently hit double figures for goals in the league, winning the Golden boot on two occasions. That includes last season where he played a key role as Liverpool challenged for the Premier League title although they eventually fell short.

But with only one year left on his contract, the 30-year-old signed a three-year extension and become Liverpool’s highest paid player in their history with a deal worth about £350,000 a week. It has seen Jurgen Klopp admit that ending the uncertainty over Salah’s future will help both the club and the forward especially in what could be a tough season ahead. The Liverpool boss also added that the Egyptian is raring to go after a gruelling 2021/22 season and believes that he is “full of power and energy”.

“He (Mohamed Salah) is in really good shape and of course he is happy to be here. As clear as it was for him, and I said we would get the deal over the line, it was still an open thing and everyone talks about it. We are humans, but I didn’t see it distracting him a lot to be honest,” Klopp said, reported the Guardian.

“Mo had one of the most intense seasons ever, with the Africa Cup of Nations and all of our games. Everyone talks about us playing 63 games but we had some players who played a tournament in between as well, which is absolutely ridiculous.

“After a few weeks of holiday Mo is always full of power and energy and he came back in a good shape and, yes, knowing where he will be, I wouldn’t say the rest of his career because he is player who can play on much longer, but for the next very, very important years in his career. That gave all of us a boost and him as well. He looked really sharp in the whole pre-season to be honest. Long may it continue,” he added.