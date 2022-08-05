We need to find way to give Dele Alli his confidence back, asserts Frank Lampard
Everton boss Frank Lampard believes that the club need to find a way to give Dele Alli his confidence back and help the attacker rediscover himself as a goalscorer again. The 26-year-old signed for the club in January 2022 but has yet to score a single goal for the club in 11 appearances.
Despite thriving for Tottenham when he first arrived, things haven’t quite gone according to plan for Dele Alli over the last few years with the now 26-year-old struggling to find his scoring touch. It saw Spurs eventually cut their ties and let Alli sign for Everton in January 2022 but the midfielder has struggled to make an impact for the Goodison Park side so far as well. So much so, that Alli is yet to score a single goal for the club despite making 11 appearances for them since arriving at Goodison.
Yet with a pre-season to back him and with Alli featuring more prominently during pre-season for Everton, it has many fans hoping that things click again for the England international. That includes Frank Lampard although he admitted that while Alli “has an instinct” to be a goalscorer, the club needs to help him get his “confidence back as well”. Furthermore, the Everton boss added that he 26-year-old has a clean slate now and could be a very “useful player” if he does the right things.
“It is possible to work with him (Dele Alli) on being a goalscorer. He has an instinct to get in goalscoring positions, and we need to find ways to get him in those positions and probably give him confidence back as well. That’s the reason I brought him to the club,” Lampard said, reported Guardian.
“We all knew the position [at Spurs]. At the same time, we also knew if we could get him in the sweet spot of where he was then he would be a big asset for us. It’s a clean slate on many levels for everybody this season and for Dele for sure. He’s worked hard in pre-season and he’ll be a very useful player for us if he keeps applying himself in the right way.”
