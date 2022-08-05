We need to find way to give Dele Alli his confidence back, asserts Frank Lampard

Despite thriving for Tottenham when he first arrived, things haven’t quite gone according to plan for Dele Alli over the last few years with the now 26-year-old struggling to find his scoring touch. It saw Spurs eventually cut their ties and let Alli sign for Everton in January 2022 but the midfielder has struggled to make an impact for the Goodison Park side so far as well. So much so, that Alli is yet to score a single goal for the club despite making 11 appearances for them since arriving at Goodison.