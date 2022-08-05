Reports | Fulham looking into move for former Arsenal attacker Willian

The 33-year-old has since signed for Corinthians but has struggled to make an impact for his boyhood side, netting just one goal in 44 appearances for the club. That has seen reports indicate that the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A side are open to letting Willian leave this summer and Goal has revealed that Fulham are looking into a potential move for the 33-year-old. The report has indicated that the Cottagers are looking to bring in experienced Premier League stars and believe that Willian fits that bill perfectly.