Reports | Fulham looking into move for former Arsenal attacker Willian
Today at 7:22 PM
According to Goal, Fulham are looking at reinforcing their team even further and are looking into a move for Corinthians star Willian this summer with the club keen on signing the attacker. The 33-year-old spent eight years in London, playing for both Chelsea and Arsenal in that period.
Having signed for Arsenal on a free-transfer in the summer of 2020, a lot was expected from Willian especially after his successful spell at Chelsea. However, the Brazilian spent just one season with the North London side and endured a tough time at the club, as both the team and the forward struggled. So much so, that the club decided to cut ties with Willian despite the Brazilian being only one year into a three year contract.
The 33-year-old has since signed for Corinthians but has struggled to make an impact for his boyhood side, netting just one goal in 44 appearances for the club. That has seen reports indicate that the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A side are open to letting Willian leave this summer and Goal has revealed that Fulham are looking into a potential move for the 33-year-old. The report has indicated that the Cottagers are looking to bring in experienced Premier League stars and believe that Willian fits that bill perfectly.
The Brazilian has spent eight years in London and featured for both Arsenal and Chelsea during that period, thriving at Stamford Bridge. Furthermore, Goal has reported that Fulham are in talks with Corinthians over a potential move although Willian does have a release clause in his contract, which has sixteen months left to run, that will allow him to sign for a European side.
