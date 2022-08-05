Chelsea confirm that they have signed Marc Cucurella for reported £63 million fee
Today at 6:58 PM
In a statement, Chelsea have confirmed reports that they have signed Brighton and Hove Albion’s Marc Cucurella in a move worth potentially more than £60 million. The Spaniard only signed for the Seagulls last summer but enjoyed a superb debut season which attracted attention from across Europe.
A product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, Marc Cucurella struggled to thrive for the La Liga giants, going out on loan several times before he eventually left for Getafe. It was there where the Spaniard thrived and it saw Brighton take the plunge less than a year later. The move proved to be a masterstroke by the Seagulls as the now 24-year-old thrived in Graham Potter’s system and proved to be a sensation for the club in his debut season.
So much so, that it saw Manchester City, Juventus and even Barcelona enquire over a potential move but nothing materialized. That was because none of them were willing to meet Brighton’s minimum asking price of £50 million although Chelsea have confirmed that they have signed the defender. Reports have indicated that the Blues will pay £56 million up-front plus £7 million in add-ons while Cucurella has signed a six-year contract.
“Marc Cucurella has signed for Chelsea on a six-year contract from Brighton & Hove Albion. The versatile defender arrives just weeks after his 24th birthday following an impressive debut season in the Premier League with the Seagulls, during which time he made 38 appearances in all competitions and scored his only goal in their penultimate home game against Manchester United,” reads the statement.
“Such was the positive and swift nature of his adaptation to English football, playing in a variety of roles on the left-hand side including full-back, wing-back and centre-back, Cucurella was voted Player of the Season by both Brighton supporters and team-mates.”
It’s Real. 😎#CucurellaIsChelsea pic.twitter.com/MXnsWMRLQ4— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 5, 2022
