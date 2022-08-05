Chelsea confirm that they have signed Marc Cucurella for reported £63 million fee

A product of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy, Marc Cucurella struggled to thrive for the La Liga giants, going out on loan several times before he eventually left for Getafe. It was there where the Spaniard thrived and it saw Brighton take the plunge less than a year later. The move proved to be a masterstroke by the Seagulls as the now 24-year-old thrived in Graham Potter’s system and proved to be a sensation for the club in his debut season.