Reports | Paris Saint-Germain set to battle Barcelona for Bernardo Silva’s signature

Today at 8:38 PM
As per FootMercato, Paris Saint-Germain have joined Barcelona in the race for Manchester City star Bernardo Silva with the Parisians keen on signing the Portuguese attacker this summer. The 27-year-old signed for the club in the summer of 2017 and has since made 250 appearances for the Cityzens.
Despite the fact that he has three years left on his current contract, reports have indicated that Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for Bernardo Silva. The La Liga giants have shortlisted the 27-year-old as one of their prime targets this summer although any report of a move away for Silva has been refuted by Pep Guardiola. The Cityzens consider the Portuguese international to be untouchable although reports have indicated that the club would consider a move if a bid of €85 million or above is submitted.
But with Barcelona’s financial issues hampering them from tabling a bid that high, FootMercato has reported that Paris Saint-Germain have stepped in to see if they can get a move done. The Parisians are looking to bring in reinforcements and the appointment of former Monaco sporting director Luis Campos has seen them target more than a few former Monaco players. But the report has indicated that Silva is at the top of the list as the club are optimistic that they can convince him to leave City.
Not only that, the report has revealed that the 27-year-old is open to going back to France for another spell in the Ligue 1, after his successful two-year tenure with Monaco. But FootMercato has further reported that Barcelona still remain in the running although having already signed five players this summer, the La Liga giants have to offload personnel to get a move for Silva through.
