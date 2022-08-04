Reports | Paris Saint-Germain set to battle Barcelona for Bernardo Silva’s signature

But with Barcelona’s financial issues hampering them from tabling a bid that high, FootMercato has reported that Paris Saint-Germain have stepped in to see if they can get a move done. The Parisians are looking to bring in reinforcements and the appointment of former Monaco sporting director Luis Campos has seen them target more than a few former Monaco players. But the report has indicated that Silva is at the top of the list as the club are optimistic that they can convince him to leave City.