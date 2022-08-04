Part of game is to get out of your comfort zone because you develop more, claims Erling Haaland

Newly signed Manchester City star Erling Haaland believes that he will get better and that he can improve, and added that he likes stepping outside his comfort zone because he develops more. The 22-year-old signed for the Cityzens this summer after spending two-and-a-half years at Borussia Dortmund.

Following his £51.1 million to Manchester City this summer, a lot was expected from Erling Haaland’s debut especially when Pep Guardiola decided to field him against Liverpool in the Community Shield. But things didn’t quite go according to plan for the young forward as he failed to score and also missed a few key chances which set the internet ablaze. Yet despite that, Guardiola has since defended the Norwegian and believes that the 22-year-old is has a lot to offer the team.

That was reiterated by Haaland as he admitted that he “can always get better” and is always looking to improve and do well. Not only that, the 22-year-old added that one of the reasons that he left Borussia Dortmund for Manchester City was to “get out of your comfort zone” which is something he likes doing because it helps a person develop more.

"I can improve everything. If you think I'm good at one thing, I can always get better. Part of the game is to get out of your comfort zone which is something I've been doing and something I like because then you develop more as a human being as well,” Haaland said, reported Goal.

The forward also admitted that while “people can take time” to adjust to a new country and a new style of football, he is “not concerned” about that because that’s life. Haaland also added that “as a striker” he cannot stress over things like that because it could hurt the way he plays on the field.

"We will see about settling in. People can take time, people can come directly into it. We have to see, but I'm not concerned. That's life as a footballer - you have to live with it. For me as a striker, this is something that I cannot stress about because if you think too much, you might end up doing things you don't want to do,” he added.