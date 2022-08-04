Gabriel Jesus is enormous talent but it is team contribution, asserts Mikel Arteta
Today at 8:29 PM
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has praised new signing Gabriel Jesus and revealed that the Brazilian has a contagious mentality but that the team also has to help the Brazilian do well. The 25-year-old left Manchester City after spending five years at the club, contributing to 141 goals over that period.
After spending just over £45 million on Gabriel Jesus this summer, a lot of expectations have been placed on the Brazilian, especially after his time at Manchester City. The Brazilian spent just over five years at the club, making 233 appearances and contributing to 141 goals. It has many wondering whether Jesus can shoulder the burden of leading Arsenal’s front line especially given the Brazilian’s struggles in the same role in the past.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
However, despite all the questions and qualms over Jesus, Mikel Arteta has eased the pressure off his new arrival and instead praised the 25-year-old, admitting that the club has been “surprised how quickly” he has adapted so far. Not only that, the Arsenal boss added that while the onus will be on Jesus to score and lead the line for the team, he will need help from the rest of the squad.
"When you bring in top players who are coming from top clubs where they have been extremely successful over the years, they are going to expect that expectation. The role Gabriel has here is going to be very different to the role he had at his previous club, that needs some adaptation and sometimes,” Arteta said, reported Sky Sports.
"He's done it fantastically well, we are surprised how quickly he has done it, but we have to share that responsibility. He's an enormous talent, a player with the mentality that is so contagious, and he is going to give us a lot, but it is a team contribution at the end of the day."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.