Think Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar are doing fantastic job, claims Cesc Fabregas

The club has signed both Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City while also adding Fabio Vieira and a few other pieces while letting go of a few stars. It has seen many fans excited for the future and Cesc Fabregas is amongst the many as the former Arsenal star admitted that he believes both Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar are doing “a fantastic job”. Not only that, the 35-year-old added that it takes time and effort to build a team, which is exactly what Arsenal are doing.