Think Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar are doing fantastic job, claims Cesc Fabregas
Today at 6:12 PM
Former Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas has praised the work that Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar have done at the club and the Spaniard believes that the Gunners are now on the right track. The North Londoners have signed five new players this summer including Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.
After back-to-back eighth place finishes over the last two seasons, it had many fans and critics alike concerned about Arsenal’s progress under Mikel Arteta. However, the Spaniard managed to turn things around during the 2021/22 season as the Gunners challenged for a top four place, eventually finishing in fifth place for the first time in three years. But the club’s collapse towards the end of the season has called for reinforcements and so far, the North Londoners have made a few big moves.
The club has signed both Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City while also adding Fabio Vieira and a few other pieces while letting go of a few stars. It has seen many fans excited for the future and Cesc Fabregas is amongst the many as the former Arsenal star admitted that he believes both Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar are doing “a fantastic job”. Not only that, the 35-year-old added that it takes time and effort to build a team, which is exactly what Arsenal are doing.
"I think Mikel is doing a fantastic job, and I think Edu is doing a fantastic job. Not only for what they're doing, because when we talk about football people, Edu is a football man and he's had the patience and he knows exactly what it takes sometimes to build a project. You cannot do it in one day or two days,” Fabregas said, reported Goal.
"The market doesn't allow you to get the right player, sometimes you are too young to compete as happened at Arsenal during one or two years but I think they are mature, the younger players are not so young anymore."
