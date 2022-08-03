Reports | West Ham United and Lille reach agreement over £33 million fee for Amadou Onana

Following an excellent season for Hoffenheim in the 2.Bundesliga during the 2020/21 season, it saw LOSC Lille take the plunge and sign Amadou Onana last summer. However, despite some early issues from the young midfielder, the 20-year-old settled down and proceeded to finish the season as one of the club’s better players. Not only that, the youngster’s form and talent has seen him attract quite a lot of attention this summer with more than a few sides from England keen on a move.