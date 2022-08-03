Reports | West Ham United and Lille reach agreement over £33 million fee for Amadou Onana
Today at 6:21 PM
According to Sky Sports, West Ham United have reached an agreement with LOSC Lille over a £33.5 million including add-ons move for Amadou Onana. The 20-year-old only signed for the French side last summer and made 41 appearances in his debut season and has been linked with a move away.
Following an excellent season for Hoffenheim in the 2.Bundesliga during the 2020/21 season, it saw LOSC Lille take the plunge and sign Amadou Onana last summer. However, despite some early issues from the young midfielder, the 20-year-old settled down and proceeded to finish the season as one of the club’s better players. Not only that, the youngster’s form and talent has seen him attract quite a lot of attention this summer with more than a few sides from England keen on a move.
However, in light of all the interest, Sky Sports has reported that West Ham and LOSC Lille have come to an agreement over a potential fee for the 20-year-ol midfielder. The Hammers are set to pay a reported fee of around £33.5 million including add-ons with that their fourth bid for the 20-year-old. But despite that, the move is far from confirmed as personal terms are yet to be agreed upon as Onana is still considering his options.
Furthermore, Sky Sports has reported that the club are not looking at selling the midfielder although Lille believe that an offer matching West Ham’s won’t come their way any-time in the near future. Onana isn’t the only one on West Ham’s radar though as Sky Sports has reported that the club are in talks over a move for Maxwel Cornet, with them looking at a loan deal with an option to buy.
West Ham have reached a deal to sign Lille midfielder Amadou Onana, according to the Guardian.— Robin Bairner (@RBairner) August 3, 2022
He's a giant of a midfielder. Slow start at Lille but developed into strong defensive midfielder.
Strengths: Pressing, ball winning.
Solid otherwise, with no big weaknesses.#COYI pic.twitter.com/3y9dHpuHdT
