Reports | Paris Saint-Germain closing in on €15 million move for Renato Sanches

After struggling to thrive at Bayern Munich, it saw the Bavarian giants eventually cut their losses and let Renato Sanches depart for LOSC Lille in the summer of 2019. The midfielder signed on a four-year contract and has enjoyed a fruitful time at the club over the last three seasons and even played a key role as Lille raced to the 2020/21 Ligue 1 title over PSG. However, injuries and other issues saw Sanches struggle for form last term but he still finished the season with seven goal contributions.