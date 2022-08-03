Reports | Paris Saint-Germain closing in on €15 million move for Renato Sanches
Today at 4:23 PM
According to Goal, Paris Saint-Germain and LOSC Lille have reached an agreement worth around €15 million for Renato Sanches with the Parisians set to sign the midfielder. The 24-year-old has enjoyed a fruitful spell ever since he signed for Lille in the summer of 2019 even winning the Ligue 1 title.
After struggling to thrive at Bayern Munich, it saw the Bavarian giants eventually cut their losses and let Renato Sanches depart for LOSC Lille in the summer of 2019. The midfielder signed on a four-year contract and has enjoyed a fruitful time at the club over the last three seasons and even played a key role as Lille raced to the 2020/21 Ligue 1 title over PSG. However, injuries and other issues saw Sanches struggle for form last term but he still finished the season with seven goal contributions.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
That combined with Georgino Wijnaldum’s impending departure has seen PSG heavily linked with a move for the 24-year-old and reports have indicated that after months of negotiations an agreement has been reached. Goal has revealed that PSG and LOSC Lille have reached an agreement over a €15 million move for Sanches with the midfielder also keen on the move. The 24-year-old has already agreed personal terms with the reigning Ligue 1 Champions and is said to be keen on the move.
Not only that, Lille believe that they have gotten a good fee for a player that is in the final year of his contract although there was interest from outside France in Sanches. Both AC Milan and Arsenal have been linked with the midfielder but Goal has further reported that the Portuguese international only wanted to sign for Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.