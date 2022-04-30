The context of Liverpool’s rebuild and ours is very different, reveals Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta was appointed as the head coach of Arsenal in December 2019, signing a deal until 2023. The London club was in disarray at the time of the Spaniard’s appointment and Arteta has managed to show steady signs of improvement to offer a glimpse of a hopeful future for the Gunners faithful.

The Spanish coach became the first manager to win a major trophy in his first season in charge of the club and also became the first person to win the FA Cup as both captain and manager of the London club. Since then, he has slowly and steadily imprinted his philosophy with the club’s clever recruitment and the 40-year-old’s man-management playing a positive role in their upward trajectory.

So much so, that the North Londoners are in the mix for securing a top-four finish at the end of the season which will see them play in the Champions League next season. Liverpool has been the model to follow for Arsenal as the Merseyside club was languishing when Jurgen Klopp took over the club although Arteta disagrees with the notion.

"There are things you can try to compare, and you can acknowledge how other clubs have been through these processes and these phases of a project, like Liverpool. "But what the league was six years ago and what the league is today is completely different. Those leagues were won with 83, 84, 86 points. Now you need 95, 96 or 100 points to win the league,” Arteta told Sky Sports.