Sadio Mane is great shout for Ballon d’Or if Liverpool win quadruple, claims Peter Crouch

Despite his struggles with form last term, Sadio Mane still managed to finish the season with a rather impressive sixteen goals and 9 assists across all competitions. However, despite that, many wrote off the forward simply because of Diogo Jota’s arrival but the 30-year-old has turned critics heads with his performances this term. Not only has Mane netted 20 goals, across all competitions, but the forward also played an integral role for Senegal in their run to the AFCON trophy.