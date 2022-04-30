Sadio Mane is great shout for Ballon d’Or if Liverpool win quadruple, claims Peter Crouch
Today at 4:17 PM
Former Liverpool star Peter Crouch believes that Sadio Mane could be in with a shout to win the Ballon d’Or if the Reds manage to win the quadruple this season. The Senegalese forward has been in fine fettle this term, netting 20 goals across all competitions which includes 14 league goals as well.
Despite his struggles with form last term, Sadio Mane still managed to finish the season with a rather impressive sixteen goals and 9 assists across all competitions. However, despite that, many wrote off the forward simply because of Diogo Jota’s arrival but the 30-year-old has turned critics heads with his performances this term. Not only has Mane netted 20 goals, across all competitions, but the forward also played an integral role for Senegal in their run to the AFCON trophy.
That combined with the fact that Liverpool are in with a shout of winning the quadruple has many touting Mane and Mohamed Salah for the Ballon d’Or if that happens. But Peter Crouch believes that Mane winning the AFCON gives him an edge and if Liverpool win the quadruple, then “it would almost certainly have to go to a Liverpool player” with Salah and Mane amidst the top choices.
“Mane’s a great shout. He’s won the Afcon already, and if he goes on to win the Champions League, the Premier League and if Liverpool completes the quadruple then it would almost certainly have to go to a Liverpool player, and then [Mohamed] Salah and Mane are your standouts for it,” Crouch said, reported Goal
