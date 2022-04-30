Most probably doubted me returning to my best because of injury, proclaims Victor Osimhen
Today at 4:39 PM
Napoli star Victor Osimhen has hit out at his critics and admitted that despite all the doubters, he believed that he would return to his best despite the facial injury he suffered in November. The 23-year-old was ruled out for a considerable amount of time but made a comeback while wearing a mask.
After an impressive 2020/21 season where he netted 10 goals, a lot was expected from Victor Osimhen in his second season at Napoli and the forward has responded. He produced seven goal contributions in his opening 11 games but then suffered a cheekbone fracture in November. That saw the forward ruled out for a considerable amount of time and he even missed the AFCON. But Osimhen returned with a mask and it has seen the forward improve upon his performances.
So far, the 23-year-old has contributed to nine goals in eleven appearances for Napoli and that has stunned critics as many expected Osimhen to struggle because of the facial injury. But the forward admitted that while people ruled him out, the doubters only gave him motivation and the desire to come back better and fitter. Not only that, Osimhem also praised those who helped him during his injury layoff, a list that includes his teammates and coaches.
“From the moment I had my surgery, I read some people saying ‘The season is over for him’. “When he comes back, he wouldn't go head-to-head with a defender'. 'Even with a mask, he cannot nod the ball' and stuff like that. Most of all those doubts are actually a motivation to me. Because I know myself and I know the kind of heart that I've got” Osimhen said, reported BBC Sport Africa.
“To be able to be back and keep the goals coming is a big thing for me. I appreciate people that have worked so hard with me to make sure I'm okay even when I had the surgery and everything. They probably doubted me returning to my best because of the impact the facial incident could've had on my mental health.”
“I must thank all those who stood by me. I appreciate the love. Of course, I want to keep on going and kudos to my teammates – they’ve been supportive to me, on and off the pitch. And I think this is the most important thing that any footballer can ask for,” he added.
