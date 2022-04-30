Most probably doubted me returning to my best because of injury, proclaims Victor Osimhen

So far, the 23-year-old has contributed to nine goals in eleven appearances for Napoli and that has stunned critics as many expected Osimhen to struggle because of the facial injury. But the forward admitted that while people ruled him out, the doubters only gave him motivation and the desire to come back better and fitter. Not only that, Osimhem also praised those who helped him during his injury layoff, a list that includes his teammates and coaches.