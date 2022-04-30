Manchester United isn’t place for Declan Rice to go right now, admits Rio Ferdinand
Today at 4:08 PM
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes that a move to Old Trafford wouldn’t be the right choice for Declan Rice as the club are going through a transition and he should pick another club. The West Ham star has been heavily linked with a move to United and Chelsea over the last few weeks.
Over the last few years, Declan Rice has managed to carve out a niche for himself with the former center-back transitioning into a defensive midfielder at West Ham. Not only that, ever since David Moyes took over, Rice has turned into arguably one of England’s best in that position and it has been a key reason why the Hammers have succeeded in the Premier League. However, Rice’s form and ability has seen him consistently linked with a move away from the club over the last six months or so.
That includes links to Manchester United and Chelsea with a few clubs outside England also looking into a move for Rice. But in light of the rumours linking him to United, Rio Ferdinand believes that the 23-year-old shouldn’t make the switch and instead consider other options. The former Manchester United star also added that the Red Devils are “going through a massive transitional period” and thus Rice should leave a top four challenging West Ham for United.
"Man Utd isn't the place to go right now. They're going through a massive transitional period. For me personally, if I'm Rice, Man Utd is not a place that I'd be going. I'd wait a few years and see what Ten Hag does. Whether he can implement what he did at Ajax at Man Utd and get them looking more like a team that can challenge,” Ferdinand said, reported Goal.
"Otherwise, what's the point in leaving West Ham to go somewhere you're not even challenging for a title. You're challenging to get into Europe. That's what West Ham are doing - challenging to get into the Champions League. We've got something to build on. He'd be in the same place at Man Utd and all it would come down to is the stature of the football club.
"As a footballer myself, I'm not going somewhere just because it's a bigger club. You've got everything at a club where you're loved and you're the main man. At Man Utd, you'll be one of many. Whereas, you can stay at West Ham and challenge for Europe and be the main man."
