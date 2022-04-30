Manchester United isn’t place for Declan Rice to go right now, admits Rio Ferdinand

Over the last few years, Declan Rice has managed to carve out a niche for himself with the former center-back transitioning into a defensive midfielder at West Ham. Not only that, ever since David Moyes took over, Rice has turned into arguably one of England’s best in that position and it has been a key reason why the Hammers have succeeded in the Premier League. However, Rice’s form and ability has seen him consistently linked with a move away from the club over the last six months or so.