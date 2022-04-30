Jesse Marsch came in at difficult time but he's brought our belief back, claims Raphinha
Today at 3:05 PM
Leeds United winger Raphinha has praised manager Jesse Marsch and revealed that he is responsible for their improved performances since Marcelo Bielsa’s sacking and lauded him for instilling confidence back into the English side. The former Leipzig coach was appointed as Leeds manager in February.
Leeds finished the 2020-21 season in electric fashion as they managed to secure a 9th place finish ahead of expectations placed by media and supporters alike. The Peacocks were expected to build from that this season although it hasn't gone according to plan as the English giants have been right in the thick of a heated relegation tussle.
The Premier League side’s terrible performances and results forced the board to pull the trigger on the reign of Marcelo Bielsa in February as they looked to overturn their fortunes until the end of the season. Former Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch was appointed as Leeds coach in February and has overseen an improvement in results.
The Whites' five-game unbeaten run has given them breathing space above the drop for now and they will look to sustain this form until the end of the season to confirm their stay in the Premier League. In light of that, Leeds star Raphinha has credited the American coach for their improvement and claimed that the team would definitely stay up at the conclusion of the current campaign.
“I'm not sure it's something I could really explain properly. He came into the club at a difficult time, we're still in a tough position but he's brought our belief back. Even before he arrived he knew the players, what we had to offer as individuals and what we could achieve as a team. We've had some bad luck this season, but I think we will stay up,” the Brazilian told Sky Sports.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.