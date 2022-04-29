We should have won the game and taken all three points, claims Thomas Tuchel
Today at 3:56 PM
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted that his side played well enough to warrant a victory in their Premier League fixture against Manchester United while lamenting his side’s inability to turn draws into wins. The Blues played out a 1-1 draw against United on Thursday at Old Trafford.
Manchester United hosted Chelsea at Old Trafford in Premier League action on Thursday as both teams looked to make a strong end to the current campaign. The away side started the game brightly but failed to make their superiority count with Kai Havertz spurning three glorious chances to give his side the breakthrough in the opening half.
The European champions finally took the lead at the hour-mark when Timo Werner flicked the ball across to Marcos Alonso who volleyed expertly past David De Gea. Despite not displaying much-attacking threat, United roared back into the game within two minutes as Cristiano Ronaldo finished emphatically following a lobbed pass from Nemanja Matic.
The drawmakes little impact on either team in the Premier League standings as Chelsea remain a comfortable third, six points clear of Arsenal in fourth while United stay eleven points behind in sixth with the result all but dashing their hopes of earning a Champions League spot for next campaign.
Chelsea boss Tuchel opined this his team could have taken home all three points if they took their chances.
"We should have had three points tonight. On and off the ball I was happy with how we played. We were very brave without the ball and the performance was excellent but we lacked a bit of determination and maybe a bit of luck inside the box. We have had it a bit too often this season where we have drawn games when we were clearly the better team. We had it in the first half of the season. We should have won this game,” Tuchel told BBC Sport.
"I'm very happy with the performance because it was a huge team effort and I thought we showed what it takes to win at a huge stadium. We played with a lot of quality but unfortunately we don't have what we deserve and we have to live with it,” he added.
