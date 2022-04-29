Reports | Arsenal and Tottenham interested in Paulo Dybala capture

The Gunners have identified the need to sign a striker after the departure of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and the likely exit of Alexandre Lacazette. Spurs coach Conte is likely to overhaul the squad in the summer and a deal for Dybala is earmarked to spearhead the change. Both teams are not likely to have an issue in agreeing to the 28-year-old’s wage demands especially due to the fact that he would be arriving on a free transfer.