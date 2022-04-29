Reports | Arsenal and Tottenham interested in Paulo Dybala capture
Today at 3:56 PM
According to reports from ESPN, A host of clubs including Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in acquiring Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala on a free contract when his contract expires in the summer. The Argentinean is set to depart the Juventus after not agreeing to a new deal with the Italian club.
Paulo Dybala signed for Juventus in the summer of 2015 from Palermo for a reported fee of €32 million-plus €8 million in add-ons. The Argentinean striker has cementeded his status as one of the best attackers in Italy. The 28-year-old has scored 114 goals while registering 48 assists in 288 appearances across all competitions.
Dybala has enjoyed a solid season so far as he has scored 14 goals and provided six assists in 34 appearances across all competitions. The Argentinean’s current deal at the Allianz Stadium is set to expire at the end of the season and talks between both the club and the player didn’t go the way both entities intended and as a result Dybala is set to leave the Italian club in the summer.
Juventus were reported to have offered Dybala a new deal worth around £160,000-a-week but then changed the terms of the deal following the January arrival of Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina.
According to reports from ESPN, several clubs are monitoring the Argentinean’s situation and are poised to make an offer at the end of the season. Arsenal and Tottenham are considered as the frontrunners to sign Dybala as both teams look to bolster their attacking options. Spurs had tried to sign the Argentina international several seasons back and they could finally get their man this summer.
The Gunners have identified the need to sign a striker after the departure of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and the likely exit of Alexandre Lacazette. Spurs coach Conte is likely to overhaul the squad in the summer and a deal for Dybala is earmarked to spearhead the change. Both teams are not likely to have an issue in agreeing to the 28-year-old’s wage demands especially due to the fact that he would be arriving on a free transfer.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Paulo Dybala
- Dusan Vlahovic
- Alexander Lacazette
- Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
- English Premier League
- Juventus Fc
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.