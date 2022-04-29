Jurgen Klopp extends Liverpool contract to 2026

Jurgen Klopp was appointed as the manager of Liverpool in October 2015 and the German was tasked with restoring the club back to the top of English football. The 54-year-old has guided the Merseyside club to claiming their first Premier League title in the club's history in 2020.

FSG has long hoped the 54-year-old would sign a third extension with the club since the German coach signed his last contract in 2019. It is understood that Klopp had made the decision to leave the club in 2024 after enduring a challenging campaign last season. The German has since committed to a U-turn after being enthused about the club’s recruitment and long-term planning.

The Reds are in contention for a historic quadruple this season and are looking to make a strong finish to a memorable campaign. Klopp has extended his stay at Anfield until 2026 while backroom staff such as Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz have also followed suit. The German expressed his delight at signing a new deal.

“There are so many words I could use to describe how I am feeling about this news... delighted, humbled, blessed, privileged and excited would be a start. There is so much to love about this place. I knew that before I came here, I got to know it even better after I arrived and now I know it more than ever. This one is different because of the length of time we have been together,” Klopp told the club website.