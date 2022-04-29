In a poor season Cristiano Ronaldo has been a bright light, claims Gary Neville

Manchester United have endured a terrible campaign so far as they have fallen well short of their set expectations at the beginning of the season although that hasn’t stopped Cristiano Ronaldo from showcasing his goalscoring prowess. Despite United’s inconsistent displays in domestic and European competitions, the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner has scored 23 goals and three assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

United are almost certain to miss out on Champions League football next season after Thursday’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea and reports have suggested that the Portuguese international could move on to greener pastures. Questions have also been raised over the 37-year-old’s adaptability to a high-pressing style which is set to be implemented by Erik ten Hag when he takes charge of the club ahead of next season.

“He lifts the fans, he gets them on the edge of their seats, takes his chances, and it'll be really interesting to see what happens with Erik Ten Hag. We know he plays with an aggressive press, he tries to win the ball high up the pitch, that isn't Cristiano's strong point and we know that. But he will want a goalscorer. He will want someone who can put the ball in the back of the net 20 or 25 times. Ronaldo is a phenomenon. He's achieved everything in the game, his professionalism is beyond anything you could ever wish for,” Neville said on the Gary Neville Podcast.