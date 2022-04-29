I think there’s the possibility of Robert Lewandowski leaving Bayern Munich, admits Javi Martinez
Today at 7:11 PM
Former Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez revealed that he thinks Robert Lewandowski could leave the German side in the summer and could pursue a new challenge at this stage of his career in Spain. The Polish striker has less than 18 months remaining on his contract at the German club.
Robert Lewandowski signed for Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer in the summer of 2014 and the Polish international has gone on to cement his status as one of the best strikers in European football throughout the decade during his time at Bavaria.
The 33-year-old has made 372 appearances for the German champions while scoring 342 goals and has also led the team to seven Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokal Cups, and one Champions League during his time at the club.
The former Dortmund striker is entering the last 18 months of his contract and it is understood that talks between the striker’s camp and the club haven’t progressed as both parties expected to. It is understood that the 33-year-old is attracted to the prospect of playing in Spain before the end of his playing career and will look to make that dream come to fruition in the summer.
Barcelona is earmarked to be the Pole’s next destination and former Bayern midfielder and teammate Martinez asserted that it is likely that Lewandowski leaves Bayern to play in Spain.
"Every day you have more grey hair’. Bayern’s issue is that there is no clause. If they don’t want to sell you, you’re screwed. I think that there is some possibility. I think he believes that by playing in Spain he would have had a Ballon d’Or or two. And that’s why he wants to try. He has the feeling that he deserved the Ballon d’Or. It’s not the same to play in the Spanish league, in Barca or Madrid, as it is in the German league,” the Spaniard told El Larguero.
