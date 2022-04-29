I-League 2021-22 | Sudeva Delhi get past Real Kashmir 2-1

Into the last ten minutes of the game, Bikramjit Singh curled a ball into the box and Pratesh Shirodkar’s glancing header flew wide. At the other end, Neihsial almost wriggled past the Real Kashmir defense but was halted by Abhash Thapa before he could do any more damage. The win boosts Sudeva straight up to second place in the Relegation Table, only two points behind leaders Aizawl FC and two clear of TRAU in third. After this loss, Real Kashmir extended its winless streak to nine games. They are now fifth in the table, four points clear of Kenkre.