We have our hands tied at the moment and cannot act, reveals Thomas Tuchel
Today at 2:55 PM
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has asserted that the club is actively working on acquiring transfer targets in the summer although he admitted that their hands are tied due to the sanctions imposed on the club. The European champions have been affected by the government’s sanctions on the club.
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the United Kingdom government last month in their efforts to cut off resources to Russian President Vladimir Putin as the nation's invasion of Ukraine continues.
The Russian billionaire's assets were frozen and limitations were placed on how much the London club can spend. Abramovich, who has owned the club since 2003, is in the midst of finding a suitable buyer as the club continues to navigate through a tumultuous period in its history.
There is light at the end of the tunnel as the club’s takeover is still in motion with three bidders currently in contention to acquire the club from the Russian oligarch.
It is speculated that Chelsea will continue to suffer into the summer as they cannot utilize their pull to act in the transfer market in the upcoming summer transfer window. Blues boss Tuchel claimed that the club’s hands are tied on the matter although he hopes that a change in ownership can reinvigorate the situation.
"You’re never fully sure but we would have some targets and we would have for sure contacted some players and found out about their situations. Of course. Now our hands are tied, we can still have the talks inside the building but we cannot act. It would be challenging enough with a stable situation. We don’t have that – so everybody is doing it, at least I know, for the first time,” Tuchel told reporters in a press conference.
"I’m committed, I’m looking forward to it and I’m passionate about it. And as soon as we can act we will try to act and turn things around. However, I don’t have the solution right now but we will try to stay positive about it,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.