Two-nil on aggregate but it is only half time, admits Jurgen Klopp
Today at 3:37 PM
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his delight at securing victory over Villarreal in Wednesday’s crucial Champions League fixture but issued a warning to his side over not getting complacent in the return leg. The Merseyside club secured a 2-0 victory over Villarreal at Anfield on Wednesday.
Villarreal have enjoyed a remarkable run in the knockout stages of this Champions League as they have eliminated Juventus and Bayern Munich in the previous rounds to stake their place in the semifinals of the competition. It didn’t go according to plan for the Spanish side as they travelled to Anfield for the first leg of the tie on Wednesday.
The Spanish side were resolute in the first half as they frustrated Liverpool with their defensive display but things unraveled in the second half. The Merseyside club piled on the pressure in the half and reaped the rewards for their display as Jordan Henderson struck a cross from the right and it take a fortunate deflection off Pervis Estupinan before looping into the back of the net.
Sadio Mane doubled the lead just two minutes later with a toepoke finish after Salah rolled the ball into his path inside the box. The Yellow Submarines did not manage a single shot on target as they struggled to make their mark in the contest.
Liverpool are hoping to claim European glory similar to their triumph in the competition in 2019 although Klopp warned his side not to get complacent ahead of the second leg next week.
"Two-nil on aggregate but it is half time. No more, no less. Nothing has happened yet. If you play a game and are 2-0 at half time, you have to be 100 per cent on alert. We know we will go there and it will be a tricky atmosphere for us. If they beat us 2-0 over there and go to the final they deserve it. If they don't, we deserve it,” Klopp told Sky Sports.
