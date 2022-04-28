The Bernabeu is a mad place but we will be ready for it, proclaims Ruben Dias
Today at 6:24 PM
Ruben Dias has admitted that the iconic Santiago Bernabeu is a magical place, although he acknowledged that his side will do everything in their power to claim victory and progress into the finals. City face Madrid in Spain for the second leg of the semi-finals of the Champions League next week.
Manchester City are experiencing one of the most important seasons in the history of the club as they try to retain their Premier League crown while trying to end their quest of securing Champions League glory this season. The Manchester club took one step closer to realizing their dream as they claimed a 4-3 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of the semifinals of the prestigious European competition.
The Spanish giants were in a similar situation in the Round of 16 of the competition against Paris Saint-Germain although Carlo Ancelotti’s side rallied from behind to eliminate the French giants.
City will travel to Spain on May 4 for the second leg of the tie to determine the victors who will advance to the finals of the competition. Dias admitted that the Bernabeu is a tough place to play in but insisted that his side will battle hard to reign supreme over the Los Blancos.
“We are aware of what team are we facing, the impact they have in the Champions League, and the atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu. But we know our goal and what we need to achieve it. We are going to play with our personality and try to win. The Bernabeu is a mad place, but Man City are also a mad team. We will be ready for it,” Dias told GOAL.
“We know exactly what is coming and we are ready for it. I think with the chances we created, we feel that the result could have been more favourable for us. But at the end of the day, we won. It's one final won and we need to win the second one next week in Madrid. The spirit is positive,” he added.
