Reports | Manchester City looking into signing Ousmane Dembele in the summer

It hasn't gone according to plan for the Barcelona and Dembele as the Frenchman has been subject to various injuries which has kept him from featuring consistently for the Spanish side. Dembele has less than six months remaining on his deal and talks between the club and the player’s representatives are understood to have broken down. According to reports from the Daily Mail, Manchester City could take advantage of the situation and attempt to lure the World Cup winner to England in the summer.