Marcus Rashford is struggling but its nothing dramatic he can’t recover from, admits Louis Saha

Marcus Rashford joined Manchester United at the age of seven and rose through the ranks of the prestigious youth academy. The English winger made his breakthrough with the senior team in 2016 under Louis Van Gaal. The Englishman has gone on to establish himself as one of the most exciting wingers in the Premier League and has cemented his spot in the United starting lineup.

The United star had undergone surgery in the summer for his shoulder and back issues but has not looked his best after coming back from injury. Rashford scored 21 goals and 15 assists across all competitions last season but has failed to build on it as he has only scored five goals this season with his inconsistent displays failing to earn him a starting spot under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

“I think he needs to go on a holiday, have a Las Vegas trip and enjoy himself as much as he can! He should not be dropping in confidence at all. This guy is an amazing player, for me, he just needs a rest and some time to think about his career and what he wants next. He has a massive future at United, yes he’s struggling, but when you look at his potential and ability, it's nothing that dramatic that he can’t recover from,” Saha told gamblingdeals.com