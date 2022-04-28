Liverpool would be best team in English history if they win quadruple, asserts Rio Ferdinand

"This is the best Liverpool team I’ve ever seen. They’re relentless with and without the ball. It’s the way they press teams, the energy, effort, and application, you marvel at it. That [the quadruple] has got to be the aim. They are going to set themselves the target. If they achieve it they’re immortal, they are above anyone that has played the game in this country. Whether they can achieve it remains to be seen. But they’re ticking boxes along the way at the moment,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.