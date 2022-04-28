Liverpool would be best team in English history if they win quadruple, asserts Rio Ferdinand
Today at 6:25 PM
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that this Liverpool side would be the best team in the history of English football if they manage to win the quadruple. Liverpool secured a 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the first leg of the semi-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday.
Liverpool are in the mix of achieving a historic quadruple this season as they aim to stake their supremacy across domestic and European competitions. The Merseyside club has already gained Carabao Cup glory after beating Chelsea in the finals of the competition and Jurgen Klopp will hope to guide his team to success in the FA Cup, the Premier League, and the Champions League.
The English giants faced Villarreal in the first leg of the semi-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday and came out unscathed as they claimed a 2-0 victory over the Spanish side. Liverpool will hope to stake their place in the finals when they travel to Spain for the second leg as they look to retain their advantage after the tie is played out.
The English side is neck and neck with Manchester City in a heated title race in the league with the Merseyside club just one point behind with six games to go and have already booked their place in the FA Cup final in May after overcoming City in the semifinals of the competition.
Former United great Ferdinand lauded this Liverpool side and admitted that they have all the tools to succeed in winning a historic quadruple.
"This is the best Liverpool team I’ve ever seen. They’re relentless with and without the ball. It’s the way they press teams, the energy, effort, and application, you marvel at it. That [the quadruple] has got to be the aim. They are going to set themselves the target. If they achieve it they’re immortal, they are above anyone that has played the game in this country. Whether they can achieve it remains to be seen. But they’re ticking boxes along the way at the moment,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.
