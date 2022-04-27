Liverpool have the ability to transcend themselves at Anfield, reveals Etienne Capoue
Villarreal star Etienne Capoue has praised Liverpool for the atmosphere they generate at Anfield and admitted that the Spanish club will bring the fight to their opposition in their crucial Champions League fixture. The Reds host the Spanish side in the semifinals of the competition on Wednesday.
Villarreal are enduring one of their most successful campaigns this season as they have surpassed expectations across both domestic and international competitions. The Yellow Submarines secured their entry into the Champions League via winning the Europa League last season.
The Spanish side advanced past the group stages and faced the monumental task of overcoming Juventus and they did so in style as they claimed a 4-1 aggregate victory over the Italian giants. Villarreal then encountered German champions Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals and was expected to be dumped out of the competition by the Bundesliga side.
The La Liga side defied all odds and beat the German giants with an aggregate scoreline of 2-1 as they set up a semi-final clash against Liverpool. The Spanish side play the Merseyside club in the first leg at Anfield for a feisty encounter and midfielder Capoue was complimentary of their opposition although he acknowledged that his side will do everything in their power to win.
"Anfield is hell, you have to say it how it is. It’s hell. It’s the worst stadium I’ve been to in England. Whether it’s the atmosphere, the way they play. For 90 minutes, you live in hell. They have this ability to transcend themselves, to cause you nothing but problems, all the time, in any part of the field,” Capoue told AFP.
"They want to knock you out. They don’t care what or who is in front of them. They just want to kill everyone and that’s it. We’re the smallest club in the semi-finals, we were the smallest club in the quarter-finals. And we have nothing to lose. We’re not a big team but we’re a solid team, playing for the love of football, that wants to enjoy this moment. Because what we’re experiencing is incredible,” he added.
