I’m in the prime of my career and eager to show the club my best, claims Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has cemented his status as one of the best defenders of this generation during his stint in Spain with Real Madrid . The Spaniard made 671 appearances for the Madrid club while also leading the team to several major honours including five La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

The Spanish defender's trophy-laden stint at the club came to an end when his final contract expired in June 2021 with the club deciding to not extend their captain’s stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 35-year-old signed for PSG in the summer on a free transfer as he looked to continue to pursue major silverware in his new surroundings.

It hasn't gone according to plan for Ramos as he has suffered various injuries that have restricted him to just ten appearances across all competitions. The Spanish defender admitted that he still has to prove his worth at his new club and outlined his intentions of doing so in the future.

"I've spent [too] few hours on the pitch this season in the PSG jersey. I'm at the prime of my career and eager to show my new team, Paris Saint-Germain, how much football I have inside me. At first, it was hard to adapt. I had been with another club many years, where you had everything under control, the club, the house, the children's school. It was not so easy to get to a city as spectacular as Paris. It was difficult for us to find a home,” Ramos said in a video produced by the club.