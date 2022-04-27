Reports | Jules Kounde keen on leaving Sevilla next summer amidst interest from across Europe

The Blues are losing Antonio Rudiger on a free-transfer to Real Madrid and believe that Kounde is the ideal replacement although Konur has reported that Sevilla want nothing short of €70 million. That could complicate the move given Chelsea’s situation at the moment but the club are confident that their ownership status will be solved before the summer window opens. But, they are not the only side in the race for the defender as reports have indicated that Kounde has attracted interest from Germany, Italy and other teams in England as well.