Reports | Jules Kounde keen on leaving Sevilla next summer amidst interest from across Europe
Today at 2:31 PM
According to Ekrem Konur, Sevilla defender Jules Kounde wants to leave the club at the end of this season amidst rumours of a potential move to England. The Frenchman was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea last summer but nothing materialized after the Blues never met Sevilla’s asking price.
Over the last few years, few defenders have improved and grown the way Jules Kounde has with the Sevilla star only moving from strength to strength. The Frenchman has slowly but steadily become one of the best defenders in world football and it has seen some of Europe’s best look into a potential move. However, Chelsea were reportedly the closest to getting a deal done although the move broke down last summer after the Blues refused to pay Sevilla’s €80 million asking price.
That hasn’t stopped Kounde from finding his best form this season with the 23-year-old a key reason why the La Liga side are challenging for a top three place this term. However, that is despite injuries keeping him out but Ekrem Konur has reported that Kounde’s time in Spain is coming to an end. The journalist has revealed that the defender is keen on leaving the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan next summer amidst reports of Chelsea looking to sign him.
The Blues are losing Antonio Rudiger on a free-transfer to Real Madrid and believe that Kounde is the ideal replacement although Konur has reported that Sevilla want nothing short of €70 million. That could complicate the move given Chelsea’s situation at the moment but the club are confident that their ownership status will be solved before the summer window opens. But, they are not the only side in the race for the defender as reports have indicated that Kounde has attracted interest from Germany, Italy and other teams in England as well.
