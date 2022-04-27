Reports | Bayern Munich targeting Sebastien Haller as their replacement for Robert Lewandowski

The report has further indicated that Ajax are keen on a move for Bayern starlet Joshua Zirkzee, currently on loan at Anderlecht, and the club believe that a deal can be done. Not only that, Bayern are reportedly in negotiations with the Eredivisie giants over moves for Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch, and are thus confident about getting a deal for Haller done. Goal has further reported that Manchester United are also looking into a move for the former West Ham man with AC Milan and Inter Milan also scouting the French forward.