Erling Haaland is smart enough to understand that Manchester United will be back, proclaims Louis Saha
Today at 4:14 PM
Former Manchester United star Louis Saha believes that Erling Haaland could still sign for the Red Devils as he is smart enough to know that they’ll be back on top soon. The Norwegian superstarlet has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City and is set to leave Germany next summer.
Ever since he signed for Borussia Dortmund, no player has been linked with a move away more than Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has thrived for the German side and his potential combined with Haaland’s age and his prolific nature in front of goal has seen some of Europe’s top sides keep a close eye on his development. But with rumours of a release clause activating in the summer of 2022, it has seen the 21-year-old heavily linked with a move away.
The likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and even Bayern Munich have all been linked although reports have indicated that City are the frontrunners. However, Louis Saha believes that Manchester United are also in the running as they still remain “a huge club” and one “that gets the respect it deserves”. Not only that, the former United forward added that Haaland is also “smart enough to understand that United will be back at the top” and thus won’t rule out a move.
“Yes (when asked if United is still a draw for top talent), they will still recognise that United is a huge club, and the club will get the respect it deserves. Haaland is young and ready for a step up, at the moment there are obviously bigger destinations where Champions League football is guaranteed, where trophies are maybe more likely,” Saha told gamblingdeals.com.
"I understand that. But the player (Haaland) is smart enough to understand that United will be back at the top, that’s for sure, and he will fit the bill. That’s what United are looking for – someone who can guarantee goals, will definitely play for many, many years and who knows, could even break records."
- Erling Braut Haaland
- English Premier League
- Bundesliga
- Real Madrid
- Borussia Dortmund
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.