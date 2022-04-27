Erling Haaland is smart enough to understand that Manchester United will be back, proclaims Louis Saha

The likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and even Bayern Munich have all been linked although reports have indicated that City are the frontrunners. However, Louis Saha believes that Manchester United are also in the running as they still remain “a huge club” and one “that gets the respect it deserves”. Not only that, the former United forward added that Haaland is also “smart enough to understand that United will be back at the top” and thus won’t rule out a move.