Wesley Fofana is going to be absolutely elite player, proclaims Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has praised defender Wesley Fofana and believes that the 21-year-old centre-back will become one of the best in the world someday. The Frenchman had spent most of the season out injured until recently but has found his way back into the fold since his comeback.

After suffering a horrendous fibula fracture during a pre-season friendly against Villarreal, it had many Leicester City fans concerned about Wesley Fofana. But the French defender has come back better than ever although, in his absence, the Foxes have fallen well short defensively. That is partly because of the way they play and partly because of a serious injury crisis with the loss of the 21-year-old playing into that.

However, with the defender slowly but steadily being re-introduced into the team, it has seen Fofana thrive again and Leicester slowly find their defensive footing as well. So much so, that Brendan Rodgers admitted that any team would suffer without a key defensive presence like Fofana. He also added that the 21-year-old has the talent, potential and ability that will see him become one of the best players in the world.

"Any team would miss him. He is an absolutely phenomenal talent, this young man. When you think that he had not eaten or drunk a thing because of Ramadan, he is a star in the making. The raw talent, the anticipation for a defender. He is going to be an absolute elite player," Rodgers tells Sky Sports.

"You have to be honest and open enough to admit that you are going to miss someone of that ability. Of course, that is going to hinder performance. There is no rocket science to it. You miss your best players and it takes away from the level of your game."

The loss of Wesley Fofana definitely hurt Leicester City but losing Jonny Evans at the same time also affected the Foxes with them reduced to a threadbare defensive squad. However, both men have returned to fitness now and have started showing the form they had together just before the injury crisis. It saw Rodgers add that the two men’s skills complement the other’s perfectly as Fofana has the pace and energy while Evans has the experience and exceptional reading of the game.

"That is why I have always liked that speed in at least one of the two centre-halves. Jonny has that great reading of the game, while Wesley, when alongside Jonny with his experience, is super quick, so it is a fantastic partnership. Also, he (Fofana) is still learning aspects of the game, tactically,” he added.