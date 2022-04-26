Ronald Araujo signs new contract with Barcelona until 2026 despite interest from Europe
Today at 6:47 PM
In a statement, Barcelona have confirmed that defender Ronald Araujo has signed a new contract with the club, that will keep him at the Camp Nou until at least 2026. The 23-year-old had less than eighteen months left on his previous deal and was heavily linked with a move away from the club.
Despite consistently featuring for Barcelona over the last few years, reports indicated that Ronald Araujo was unhappy at the club and looking to leave. However, that was because the defender had less than two years left on his contract at the start of the season and was unhappy that no new deal had been offered to him. That combined with his potential and talent saw a surge of interest in the defender with Chelsea, Liverpool and a few others all looking into moves.
It saw Barcelona take a U-turn and start negotiations over a new deal with reports indicating that the defender was keen on staying at the Camp Nou. That has now been confirmed as the club has announced that Araujo has signed an extension that will keep him at the team until at least 2026. Not only that, the 23-year-old’s new contract has a release clause set at around €1 billion which has effectively ended any interest in him.
“ FC Barcelona and the player Ronald Araujo have reached an agreement to renew his contract until 30 June 2026. The buy out clause stipulated is set at €1bn. The signing of the new contract will take place on Friday 29 April at 1.30 pm CEST on the field at Camp Nou (event closed to the public),” reads the statement.
