Reports | Manchester United, AS Monaco and Olympique Lyon looking into move for Issa Diop
Today at 7:11 PM
According to FootMercato, West Ham’s Issa Diop has become a top target for more than a few clubs with Manchester United, AS Monaco and Olympique Lyon all keen on a move. The Frenchman has a contract until only the summer of 2023 but the Hammers do have a one-year extension that can be triggered.
While Issa Diop arrived at West Ham to great pomp and circumstances especially after he thrived for Toulouse, a lot was expected from the defender. But a change in management combined with West Ham’s struggles at the back has seen Diop’s playing time take a drastic reduction under David Moyes. However, an injury crisis has forced Moyes’ hand this season with Diop making 26 appearances across all competitions.
But with less than fourteen months left on his current contract, there is a concern that the 25-year-old is looking to leave especially amidst interest from across Europe. So much so, that FootMercato has reported that three clubs are looking into the prospect of a move for Diop next summer with Manchester United and Monaco amongst the trio. The Red Devils have been linked with a move in the past but went another direction although they are looking to sign him this time around.
Furthermore, the report has indicated that West Ham would only ask for around €15 million for Diop, which is a fee that has reportedly also attracted AC Milan. However, FootMercato further reported that United, Monaco and Olympique Lyon are the frontrunners for the 25-year-old’s signature as they can offer him a first-team berth, something that the Italian giants can’t right now.
