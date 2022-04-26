Manchester City should keep Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling, insists Micah Richards
Former Manchester City player Micah Richards has issued a warning to his former side as he suggested that the club should aim to keep Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus at the club despite reports. The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Arsenal while Sterling is rumoured to join AC Milan.
Manchester City are in the midst of an exciting Premier League title race as they aim to cap off a successful season by claiming the title away from rivals Liverpool. The Cityzens took one step closer to making their dream come to fruition on Saturday as they secured a 5-1 victory over Watford in the league.
Gabriel Jesus was on hand to produce his best performance of the season as he scored four goals in the win which made sure that the reigning champions claimed first place. Raheem Sterling has also been instrumental in leading the title charge this season as he looks to make a strong finish to the season.
The duo could leave the club in the summer as Jesus is reported to be the primary target for Arsenal and it is understood that City would be willing to let the Brazilian attacker depart. Sterling’s current contract expires in 2023 and the English attacker has been linked with a move away from the club.
Former City defender Richards admitted the forward pair must be kept at the club amid interest from elsewhere
"Like Gabriel Jesus, Sterling is out of contract in 2023 and, until either of them sign an extension, they are going to be linked with other clubs. City have to try to keep them both if they can. Both of them are versatile and hard-working, and can play on both wings or down the middle. They also don't just know how to play in Pep Guardiola's system, they excel at it,” Richards told BBC Sport.
"Sterling has these moments where his form is up and down but he always comes back strongly. He was basically written off before last summer's European Championship but ended up being one of the stars of the tournament,” he added.
