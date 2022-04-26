Jose Mourinho still great coach but Joao Sacramento lost dressing room, reveals Serge Aurier

So much so, that the 59-year-old was eventually sacked by the club and replaced, in the interim, by rookie coach Ryan Mason. However, in light of that, Serge Aurier believes that while Mourinho still is a “great coach”, the full-back admitted that he lost the dressing room because of his assistant Joao Sacramento. The now Villarreal star also added that the breakdown in communication started there and it all snowballed from there onwards.