Game against Liverpool will be difficult but we are confident, asserts Francis Coquelin
Today at 1:29 PM
Villarreal midfielder Francis Coquelin has admitted that Liverpool are one of the best teams in the world that presses the best and has a host of world-class players although he acknowledged that his side are confident of beating them. Villarreal faces Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Villarreal have written the best underdog story in the Champions League this season after they secured their entry into the European competition by claiming the Europa League crown last season. The Spanish side beat Manchester United in the finals of the Europa League last campaign but was unable to triumph over the Red Devils in the group stages as the Yellow Submarines finished second in their group.
Villarreal encountered a difficult draw in the Round of 16 as they played Juventus but despite being the underdogs they managed to secure a 3-0 victory in the first leg and advanced into the quarters with an aggregate 4-1 scoreline. The Spanish club played Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals for a difficult draw although they continued their fairytale story in the competition by claiming a 2-1 aggregate win over two legs.
The La Liga side are destined to clash with Liverpool in the first-leg of the semi-finals of the competition on Wednesday and Coquelin has insisted that his side will not be intimidated by the Merseyside club and will look to hand out another upset as they aim to progress into the finals.
“Liverpool are probably the team that press best. I can’t really see where their weaknesses are. They attack so well. They’re the best team in Europe but, as a footballer, what do you want? To play this sort of game, travel around Europe,” Coquelin told the Guardian.
"We have a dream in the back of our heads to play a Champions League final. We know it’s tough but the whole team, the whole town, is excited. It’s difficult but we’ve got confidence: we knocked out Bayern Munich and Juventus and we’re going there to compete. We’re not going there just to look at Anfield,” he added.
