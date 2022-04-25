Things certainly have to change as I’m here to be owner of No 1, asserts Gianluigi Donnarumma

With Keylor Navas also present at the club, Donnarumma was forced to share the gloves with him playing 22 games while Navas played 24 across all competitions. It has, reportedly, not gone down well with the young star and he admitted that while he enjoys a good relationship with Navas, things need to change. Donnarumma also added that he came to France to “be the owner of the No 1 shirt” and expects that to happen.