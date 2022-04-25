Things certainly have to change as I’m here to be owner of No 1, asserts Gianluigi Donnarumma
Yesterday at 6:39 PM
Paris Saint-Germain Gianluigi Donnarumma contested that the goalkeeping situation at the club has to change as he came to France to be their number one despite his relationship with Keylor Navas. The Italian has been forced to share the gloves with Navas during his first season in Paris.
After being considered to be one of the best young goalkeepers in the world, Gianluigi Donnarumma’s situation changed after Euro 2020 with him considered to be the best in the world. That combined with his free agency, after a six-year spell at AC Milan came to an end, saw PSG swoop in and sign the Italian although his first season has gone to plan.
With Keylor Navas also present at the club, Donnarumma was forced to share the gloves with him playing 22 games while Navas played 24 across all competitions. It has, reportedly, not gone down well with the young star and he admitted that while he enjoys a good relationship with Navas, things need to change. Donnarumma also added that he came to France to “be the owner of the No 1 shirt” and expects that to happen.
"I'll stay at PSG and I'll try to win the Champions League. But I'm here to be the owner [of the No.1 shirt]. As I said, for me it was a year of acclimatisation, it was not easy to change, language and habits. I have an excellent relationship with Navas but, as he also said, it was not easy to experience this competition. Things certainly have to change,” Donnarumma said, reported Sky Sports.
