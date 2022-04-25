Reports | Real Madrid reach verbal agreement over long-term contract with Antonio Rudiger
Today at 12:56 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid and Antonio Rudiger have reached a verbal agreement over a long-term deal for the defender with him set to sign as a free-agent. The German international has less than two months left on his current contract and has been linked with a move away.
With Chelsea entering the season with not one but four players with contracts that expire at the end of the season, it had many fans worried. Not only that, seven players have contracts that expire at the end of the 2022/23 season which could force another squad overall although the Blues fixed Thiago Silva’s contract by handing him a one year extension. But the bigger concern was for Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, two key parts of Thomas Tuchel’s backline.
However, neither defender has signed a new deal yet and reports have indicated that both men are set to move to Spain once their current contracts expire with Chelsea. That has been all but confirmed for Christensen and Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Rudiger’s move to Real Madrid is nearly done. The transfer expert has revealed that the German has been in talks with the Los Blancos for months and that the two have finally reached a verbal agreement over a move.
The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Spain, Italy and even France but reports indicated that Real Madrid have been the front-runners for his signature. Not only that, Romano has reported that while nothing has been signed yet, the two parties are discussing final terms and details over what will be a long-term deal for the German international.
Real Madrid have reached verbal agreement with Antonio Rüdiger. Contract not signed yet - but Real Madrid are now closing on Rüdiger deal on a free: here we go soon! ⚪️🤝 #RealMadrid— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 25, 2022
It’s gonna be a long-term deal. Final details to be discussed soon, before signing the contract. pic.twitter.com/Jn0uvP0UQa
