No time to think about my future now as we’re in best moment of season, proclaims Gabriel Jesus
Today at 2:03 PM
Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus has confessed that there is no time for him to think about his future right now as the Cityzens are embroiled in the best part of the season. The Brazilian has been linked with a move away amidst reports that City are looking to replace him with Erling Haaland.
After his sensational start to life in England, a lot was expected from Gabriel Jesus but the forward has continued to play a bit part role for Manchester City. Yet despite that, somehow the 25-year-old has still managed to score 93 goals and 46 assists in 230 appearances for the club, a tally that includes 11 goals in 35 appearances this season. However, a large portion of that 11 came against Watford when Jesus netted four and assisted one more in a 5-1 win.
That came on the back of the forward being linked with a move away in light of the fact that Manchester City are reportedly looking to sign Erling Haaland next summer. However, neither move has materialized and Jesus admitted that now is not the time for him to think about his future either at or away from the club because of where they stand in the season. The 25-year-old also added that his focus is on the league title and the Champions League because those are trophies he wants to win.
“It’s not time to think about this. You expect me to say this, but it’s true. This is no time to think about this. Now is the best moment of the season. I want to enjoy, to keep focused on my team, with my teammates, to fight for the Premier League,” Jesus said, reported the Guardian.
“I won it with my teammates three times. And I know how that feels and I want to have that feeling again. And then of course we also have the tough game on Tuesday against Real Madrid [in the Champions League] and that is my focus.”
The 25-year-old has started sporadically this season, especially in the Premier League, with just two in his last five league appearances which has affected his form. That comes despite Jesus starting well at the beginning of the term but the forward admitted that everyone in the squad wants to play a lot and not everyone gets a chance to do that. He also added that City are a team filled with quality players and that makes starting spots tough to get.
“It’s not just me, it’s [all] the players. If you ask, everyone’s going to say ‘I want to play’ and the season that I arrived here I played a lot, I think.
“I know what I expect of course but I know we have very good players who can play every game as well and sometimes it’s not just me, it’s Riyad [Mahrez], sometimes Raz [Sterling], and [Jack] Grealish arrives this season and sees how it is here. We have a lot of good strikers, wingers and forwards,” he added.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.