No time to think about my future now as we’re in best moment of season, proclaims Gabriel Jesus

That came on the back of the forward being linked with a move away in light of the fact that Manchester City are reportedly looking to sign Erling Haaland next summer. However, neither move has materialized and Jesus admitted that now is not the time for him to think about his future either at or away from the club because of where they stand in the season. The 25-year-old also added that his focus is on the league title and the Champions League because those are trophies he wants to win.