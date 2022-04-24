We’re in first year of post-Messi era but we want to compete, proclaims Xavi Hernandez

However, with six games to go, Barcelona hopes of playing Champions League football look a lot better than it did under Ronaldo Koeman but Xavi believes that they’ve still got a long way to go. He admitted that their “post-Lionel Messi era” has only just begun and the club need to be patient and slowly figure out their way through their problems. The Spaniard also added that the club has examples of how teams have struggled but they can’t afford to do that as they need to compete.