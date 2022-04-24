Think there is a possibility that Kylian Mbappe stays but he could also leave, reveals Leonardo
Today at 4:49 PM
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has admitted that Kylian Mbappe may or may not leave the club next summer although he revealed that the Frenchman is still thinking. The 22-year-old has less than two months left on his current deal and has been heavily linked with a move away.
While Paris Saint-Germain lifted yet another Ligue 1 title on Saturday, the onus and the focus was once again on Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman walked into the season as one of world football’s hottest properties and has done nothing to refute that claim with his performances often leading the Parisians to glory. However, his contract situation hasn’t changed as the forward still has only two months left on his current deal but is yet to make a decision on his future.
It has seen reports indicate that Real Madrid are the frontrunners for the forward’s signature and they have been for atleast the last three years. However, Leonardo has admitted that Mbappe is yet to make a decision on his future and that the Frenchman is still thinking about things. The PSG sporting director also joked about Real Madrid’s confidence and revealed that there has never been a special meeting in “Doha”.
“In Madrid, they’ve been convinced for three years that Kylian Mbappe would end up at Real Madrid. Maybe they’re a little too sure about that? Honestly, the discussions were always there. There is no 'special' meeting in Doha," Leonardo told Sky Sport Italia.
“Kylian, he talks with us, and we have constant communication. I think he is still in a reflection. I think there is a possibility that he stays. He can also leave. But he is thinking."
