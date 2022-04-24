Think there is a possibility that Kylian Mbappe stays but he could also leave, reveals Leonardo

While Paris Saint-Germain lifted yet another Ligue 1 title on Saturday, the onus and the focus was once again on Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman walked into the season as one of world football’s hottest properties and has done nothing to refute that claim with his performances often leading the Parisians to glory. However, his contract situation hasn’t changed as the forward still has only two months left on his current deal but is yet to make a decision on his future.