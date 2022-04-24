There are some fine margins in football but we’ve got seven huge games, asserts Frank Lampard

Having appointed Rafael Benitez at the start of the season, many feared that Everton were going to become a contender for a European spot especially after his success at Newcastle United. However, things haven’t gone according to plan with Benitez sacked half-way through the season and replaced by Frank Lampard despite Everton being near the relegation zone. Results haven’t improved under the former Chelsea boss with the Toffees now sitting just one point above the drop zone.

It has many fans and critics alike concerned at the fact that Everton could drop into the Championship next season especially since the Toffees have a tough run of games. But Frank Lampard believes that his side can overcome this challenge and go onto replicate the success that West Ham have had since their relegation battle a few years ago. The Toffees boss also added that their focus has to be on the now because they’ve got “seven huge games” ahead of them.

"West Ham were fighting relegation two years ago and now they're playing in a European semi-final. I'm not trying to say we will be that, I'm not, but I'm just saying there are some fine margins in football. In my time here there are probably four to six, maybe more points where I kind of go 'referee decision in that, we should have been more clinical in that one',” Lampard told Sky Sports.

"I've got plenty of time in my head to go over those things but the reality is once it's gone, it's gone. We always talk about both boxes, defending well and being clinical and we haven't done that well enough. That's a big part of why we are where we are, but we have to look forward to what's in front of us now with seven huge games."