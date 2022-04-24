Reports | Juventus looking into signing Paris Saint-Germain’s Angel Di Maria
Today at 4:28 PM
According to Goal, Juventus are considering their options and are looking into a move for Angel di Maria with the Argentine’s spell at Paris Saint-Germain coming to an end. The 34-year-old has spent the last seven years at the club but is set to leave at the end of this season as a free-agent.
With Manchester United unhappy at Angel Di Maria’s performances, it saw the club part with the forward after just one season with PSG opting to take the leap. The Parisians nearly broke their transfer record for the Argentine and the move has worked out perfectly for them. In the seven years since arriving, Di Maria has contributed to 208 goals in just 291 appearances. Not only that, he has won several Ligue 1 titles, several other trophies and played a key role in their Champions League runs.
However, with the 34-year-old in his final year of his current deal, reports have indicated that PSG have opted against triggering their contract renewal option and thus he is set to leave. That seems to have attracted Juventus as Goal has reported that the Old Lady are looking and evaluating a potential move for Di Maria. The Serie A giants have made the most of the free-agent market in the past and are looking to repeat that trick albeit with a much older Di Maria.
Goal has further reported that while Juventus are still weighing up their options, PSG have no intention of changing their mind as their want Di Maria’s wages of their books. The COVID-19 pandemic hit the club hard and thus they are looking to make a few cuts in order to improve their finances. Furthermore, the report has indicated that the Argentine doesn’t want to leave and could consider staying in France with another club.
