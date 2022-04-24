Reports | Juventus looking into signing Paris Saint-Germain’s Angel Di Maria

However, with the 34-year-old in his final year of his current deal, reports have indicated that PSG have opted against triggering their contract renewal option and thus he is set to leave. That seems to have attracted Juventus as Goal has reported that the Old Lady are looking and evaluating a potential move for Di Maria. The Serie A giants have made the most of the free-agent market in the past and are looking to repeat that trick albeit with a much older Di Maria.