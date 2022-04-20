You never give up on your players and Romelu Lukaku feels the same way, insists Thomas Tuchel

Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea from Inter in the previous summer for his second stint at the club for a reported fee of £97.5m fee after leaving the London club in 2011. The Belgian striker had undergone stints at Everton , Manchester United , and Inter before making his comeback to Stamford Bridge as he aimed to make a substantial impact with the Blues.

The Belgian started the season brightly but eventually failed to sustain his goalscoring form and has been displaced by Kai Havertz in recent months due to his loss in form. Lukaku has only managed to find the back of the net in the Premier League only five times in 20 appearances while he is yet to register a goal in the league since the turn of the year.

"All he needs is that spark. It is pride for me and it should hopefully also be pride for him - and it is I guess. This is how we feel, we feel things getting personal then if we don't get it right and I feel it with any player. If we cannot get the best out of a player for the team it feels, personally for me I feel it and I don't want to have that feeling so,” Tuchel told Sky Sports.