We have to accept Liverpool are six years ahead of us now, admits Ralf Rangnick
Today at 8:16 PM
Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has claimed that Liverpool’s dominating victory over the Manchester club proved that they are six years ahead of them now and pointed to their rivals as the example to follow in their rebuild. United were soundly beaten 4-0 by Liverpool on Tuesday.
Liverpool put on a dominating display as they thoroughly outclassed Manchester United at Anfield on Tuesday night with a 4-0 win. The home team started the game brightly as Luiz Diaz finished off a counterattack by slotting the ball past David De Gea in the 5th minute.
United suffered a setback as Paul Pogba limped off the field injured in the 10th minute. Mohamed Salah then doubled his side's lead in the 22nd minute as he struck the bottom left corner following a great pass from Sadio Mane.
Mane then got his customary goal as he struck home an emphatic finish in the 68th minute to give his side a three-goal lead. Salah then added his second of the night in the 85th to round up the scoring and give his side a decisive win over their arch-rivals.
United manager Rangnick opined that his side should emulate Liverpool during their upcoming build and revealed what he believes should happen.
"It is embarrassing, it is disappointing, maybe even humiliating," Rangnick told BBC Match of the Day. "We have to accept they are six years ahead of us now. When Jurgen Klopp came, they changed at the club and lifted not just the team, but the club and city to a new level. That is what needs to happen with us in the next transfer windows,” Rangnick told BBC Match of the Day.
"If you analyse the situation it is not difficult... for me, it is clear there will be six, seven, eight, maybe 10 new players. And before you sign those players, you need to be aware how you want to play,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.