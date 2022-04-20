Reports | Tottenham to offer Harry Kane new deal in order to make him stay at all cost
Yesterday at 10:30 PM
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are overly keen on having Harry Kane extend his time at the club and are set to offer him a new contract. The 28-year-old wanted to quit Spurs last summer but no move materialized as Manchester City never paid the £150 million asking price.
The summer of 2021 was dominated by not just Lionel Messi’s potential future but by Harry Kane’s especially after the forward indicated that he wanted to leave Tottenham. However, with the North Londoners holding out for a reported £150 million asking price, it saw them reject not one but two bids from Manchester City which were reportedly lower than that. It also meant that no move materialized for Kane with him forced to stay at the club for another year.
However, while the forward endured a tough start to the season, the arrival of Antonio Conte alongside a few new players has transformed Kane’s form. So much so, that the 28-year-old now has 22 goals in 44 games and Spurs are now overly keen on keeping their superstar forward at the club. That has been reiterated by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano as he has reported that Tottenham are keen on extending Kane’s stay beyond his current contract and are set to offer him a new deal.
Furthermore, the reporter has revealed that Antonio Conte’s arrival has turned Kane’s thoughts away from a move although the forward still wants to play Champions League football. Spurs currently sit in fourth place but with six games left in the season, anything can happen. Romano has further reported that both Conte and Sporting director Fabio Paratici wants the English forward to stay as they believe he’s key to improving the club even further.
No changes on Tottenham plans for Harry Kane. They want him to stay at all costs. It’s more than a priority for Conte: ‘ambition’ means keeping Harry Kane at the club and offer him a new deal. ⚪️ #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 20, 2022
Huge work by Conte and Paratici to change the situation after last summer. https://t.co/2odbIT1jnF
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.