sport iconFootball

    More Options

    Reports | Tottenham to offer Harry Kane new deal in order to make him stay at all cost

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Harry Kane

    Getty

    Reports | Tottenham to offer Harry Kane new deal in order to make him stay at all cost

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:30 PM

    According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are overly keen on having Harry Kane extend his time at the club and are set to offer him a new contract. The 28-year-old wanted to quit Spurs last summer but no move materialized as Manchester City never paid the £150 million asking price.

    The summer of 2021 was dominated by not just Lionel Messi’s potential future but by Harry Kane’s especially after the forward indicated that he wanted to leave Tottenham. However, with the North Londoners holding out for a reported £150 million asking price, it saw them reject not one but two bids from Manchester City which were reportedly lower than that. It also meant that no move materialized for Kane with him forced to stay at the club for another year.

    However, while the forward endured a tough start to the season, the arrival of Antonio Conte alongside a few new players has transformed Kane’s form. So much so, that the 28-year-old now has 22 goals in 44 games and Spurs are now overly keen on keeping their superstar forward at the club. That has been reiterated by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano as he has reported that Tottenham are keen on extending Kane’s stay beyond his current contract and are set to offer him a new deal.

    Furthermore, the reporter has revealed that Antonio Conte’s arrival has turned Kane’s thoughts away from a move although the forward still wants to play Champions League football. Spurs currently sit in fourth place but with six games left in the season, anything can happen. Romano has further reported that both Conte and Sporting director Fabio Paratici wants the English forward to stay as they believe he’s key to improving the club even further.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down