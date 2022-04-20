Reports | Tottenham to offer Harry Kane new deal in order to make him stay at all cost

The summer of 2021 was dominated by not just Lionel Messi’s potential future but by Harry Kane’s especially after the forward indicated that he wanted to leave Tottenham. However, with the North Londoners holding out for a reported £150 million asking price, it saw them reject not one but two bids from Manchester City which were reportedly lower than that. It also meant that no move materialized for Kane with him forced to stay at the club for another year.