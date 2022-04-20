Reports | Paul Pogba likely to leave Manchester United for either Real Madrid or Juventus
Yesterday at 10:27 PM
According to Sky Sports, Paul Pogba is very likely to leave Manchester United as a free-agent at the end of this season and sign for either Real Madrid or Juventus next summer. The 29-year-old has less than two months left on his contract and negotiations over a new deal stalled nearly a year ago.
Following boos and jeers greeting Paul Pogba’s exit during Manchester United’s clash against Norwich City, there was genuine concern from the fanbase that the Frenchman was looking to leave. However, the jeers continued when the midfielder was replaced during their 4-0 loss to Liverpool with an injury early in the first half. That combined with Pogba’s contract situation has seen reports indicate that the midfielder’s time at Old Trafford is coming to an end yet again.
However, while he has been consistently linked with a move away ever since he arrived, Pogba has yet to reportedly rule out staying at Manchester United although the tide seems to have turned now. Sky Sports has reported that the 29-year-old is increasingly likely to leave the club now especially with both Real Madrid and Juventus now in talks over a move. PSG still remain interested as well and are reportedly waiting their chance to make a move although the two aforementioned sides are reportedly the frontrunners for his signature.
Sky Sports has further reported that the Frenchman is yet to make a concrete decision on his future although with no contract negotiations in over a year, his exit from Old Trafford is more or less confirmed. The Red Devils were confident that he would stay and reports have further indicated that Pogba is also open to staying in England, with interest from a few of Manchester United’s rivals.
