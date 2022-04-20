Reports | Paul Pogba likely to leave Manchester United for either Real Madrid or Juventus

However, while he has been consistently linked with a move away ever since he arrived, Pogba has yet to reportedly rule out staying at Manchester United although the tide seems to have turned now. Sky Sports has reported that the 29-year-old is increasingly likely to leave the club now especially with both Real Madrid and Juventus now in talks over a move. PSG still remain interested as well and are reportedly waiting their chance to make a move although the two aforementioned sides are reportedly the frontrunners for his signature.